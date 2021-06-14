I Can Tell the Pandemic Is Ending Because People Are Being Assholes Again

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Today, three — yes, THREE — different drivers flipped me off because I had interfered with their right to 1)drive very fast on the wrong side of the road or 2)park their car in the active lane at a car wash or 3)fail to yield at an exit-only lane. I was thrilled. Finally, the pandemic is ending! Finally, the goodwill brought about by tragedy and disaster has worn off!

I’m not kidding. The warmest, most genuinely communal feelings I’ve ever been part of have all come amid disaster. Example #1: The Northridge Earthquake in Los Angeles, which I experienced because I happened to be in LA on a story assignment. The kindness, the outreach, the sense of community in the aftermath of the earthquake was extraordinary. In my case, someone I barely knew tracked me down at my hotel and invited me to stay at her house because she thought that staying alone in a hotel room on a high floor would be a drag (there were massive aftershocks for days). On the streets, people slowed down as they passed and smiled at each other. Strangers traded stories about whether or not their houses had been damaged and offered consolation. It was Los Angeles at its very best, humanity at its very best, everyone viewing themselves as part of a continuous fabric, all vulnerable to the same scary thing.

Then, 9/11. I was living in New York at the time, and it was awful. I was supposed to get married that Saturday, so until the attacks, I had been in a mood of great excitement, distracted and delighted by the upcoming event. My soon-to-be husband lived in Boston, so I was alone when the day unfolded. We — that is, the people of New York City — clung to one another. My next-door neighbors, who I didn’t know particularly well, came over and watched the news with me, and invited me to sleep at their apartment so I wouldn’t be alone. For the next few weeks, everyone was bruised, stunned; we walked around in shock, teary-eyed, nodding to each other as a gesture of compassion and humanity. There was a lot of calling to check up on people, especially people who lived downtown, but the calling rippled out beyond that, welfare check-ins with anyone and everyone. For months it felt like no one could imagine honking a horn angrily, or being snappish in a public encounter. There was a tender sort of politeness, the wounded caution of grieving.

And then came COVID. During the first few weeks, I was on the phone constantly (when I could tear myself away from watching the news). I called everyone I knew, including people I hadn’t talked to in years, just to say hello and make sure they were okay. I fell into the habit of calling certain friends and family members every day, confirming that we were all alive and muddling through this surreal thing together. I said “I love you” to a million people to whom I don’t ordinarily say it. I was nice to everyone. When I ventured into the outer world, I felt emotional all the time, and whenever I encountered someone on the street we would nod in an unspoken message of camaraderie, because even though we were strangers we knew we were going through something together. I held doors for old people and young people and middle-aged people. I gave up parking spaces rather than rush to win them. I asked — and was asked — how people were feeling, health-wise, before each and every conversation.

That communal misery was intensely bonding. Being petty or mean or impatient seemed so… pre-pandemic. Honestly, there didn’t seem to be room in our lives for churlishness. Everyone and everything seems so fragile. As horrible a time as it was, it was varnished with a magnanimity and goodwill that was remarkable, that you could savor.

Well, so much for that. We’ve reached the expiration date on our goodwill, it seems. Certainly, it’s due in part to the fact that everyone is stir crazy from a year of lockdown and boredom and anxiety, and that can lead to being a bit… tetchy. But the truth is that the spell is broken. Thank goodness for that, since it indicates that the worst is behind us (or at least it seems like it is) and we don’t feel so careful with each other. I’ve started cursing while driving again, a sign of normalcy. The people who flipped me off? I flipped them right back and leaned on my horn, just to make my point. It feels good to feel bad again.